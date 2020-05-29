Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Friday the weather continued with warm temperatures and no rain.
Temperaturas máximas de hoy en #Baleares (ºC):— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 29, 2020
Es Mercadal 25
La Mola-Maó 24
Binissalem 29
Pollença 27
Sineu 27
Palma UIB 27
Llucmajor 26
Col. St. Pere 26
Artà 25
Lluc 25
Portocolom 24
Serra d'Alfàbia 21
St. Antoni de Portmany 28
Formentera 27https://t.co/jatmxFwobJ pic.twitter.com/zbbJwiElku
Maximum Temperatures
Binissalem............................... 29.4 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 27.2 degrees Centigrade
Sineu........................................ 27.2 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 27.0 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 26.8 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 8.2 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................. 9.8 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 10.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 10.5 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem............................... 10.7 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 20 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 20 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 19 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 19 (km/h)
Palma, university.............................................. 19 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sineu................................................................ 32 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 32 (km/h)
Pollensa, port................................................... 31 (km/h)
Palma, university.............................................. 30 (km/h)
Santa Maria del Cami....................................... 30 (km/h)
