Playa de Muro on Friday. 29-05-2020 Lola Olmo

Muro town hall anticipates taking in only around 40% of the revenue that it can normally expect from beach services; some two million euros a year is a sizeable source of municipal income.

The drastic reduction to less than one million is due to the fact that concession holders will only be able to make half of their services available. There will be fewer sunloungers and parasols and fewer tables at the balnearios. Because of this, the town hall has agreed to be flexible when it comes to the payment of fees by the concession holders. The first payment was due on the first of June. This has been put back until the end of July. The original date made little sense, as there wouldn't have been any income. The second payment will be at the end of the season and be proportional to the reductions in occupancy.

The calculation for the sunloungers is straightforward, as they will have 50% less density in the same spaces as in previous years. With the balnearios, payment will be calculated according to the de-escalation phases and to the level of activity for what will be a later season and one with little foreign tourism.

The town hall is also suspending the terrace tax in the whole of Muro, while terrace space can increase without charge for as long as capacity restrictions apply. Business which remain closed will have their rubbish tax reduced.