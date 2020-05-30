BOE Publishes Relaxed Regulations for Phase 3. 30-05-2020 BOE

Four islands in Spanish territory, including Formentera, will move to phase 3 of the de-escalation of the program on Monday, June 1 and the Official State Gazette, or BOE has published the relaxation of some of the State of Emergency restrictions.

Order SND/458/2020, which was published on May 30, stipulates that retail establishments and commercial and professional service activities may be opened regardless of what size the premises are, provided capacity is limited to 50%.

Capacity is limited to 40% in the common areas of Shopping Centres and recreational areas of parks and 50% in and commercial establishments.

Customers are allowed to eat and drink at the bar as long as social distancing is in place, tables must still be two meters apart, but capacity at outdoor terraces is increased to 75%.

Common areas in hotels and tourist accommodation can be opened to the public but capacity must not exceed 50%.

Other measures include the reopening of casinos, gambling establishments, gambling halls, recreation halls, raffle halls and betting premises as long as capacity does not exceed 50% and the necessary hygiene measures are in place.