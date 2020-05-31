The locutorio in Son Gotleu. 03-07-2018 Emilio Queirolo

Fifteen people in all were admitted to hospitals in Palma on Saturday following the detection of a coronavirus outbreak centred on the Son Gotleu district of the city. The fifteen are all related.

A locutorio in Son Gotleu, run by the family, was closed by the National Police as a precautionary measure. Neighbours say that the locutorio was "half closed" and that the owners had installed a screen to be able to serve customers wanting to recharge phone cards without the customers having to enter the premises.

The Balearic health service confirmed on Saturday that eleven people had tested positive. Four other people, who were negative, were also admitted to hospital. Thirteen are in Son Llàtzer and two in Sant Joan de Déu. They are in isolation and being monitored. The health service later reported that all the patients were asymptomatic, including the person who had originally gone to emergencies at Son Llàtzer.