Santa Ponsa relies on tourism from the British Isles. 17-10-2017

The president of the Bay of Santa Ponsa Hoteliers Association, Antoni Roses, is not optimistic about the tourism season. There are "continuous cancellations" for a resort which is heavily dependent on tourists from the British Isles. Santa Ponsa, he notes, isn't a German destination, despite what might be thought. And at present, Germany is the only market which is showing signs of reactivating. Even with the German market, Roses doubts that there are going to be huge numbers of tourists going to resorts which are traditionally German.

For establishments that are members of the association, 85% of their business is said to come from the British Isles. The remainder is Dutch and Scandinavian. Roses believes that there could be "zero" business this summer.

However, he points to an exceptionally high level of reservations for 2021. At present, these bookings are three times higher than would normally be expected for the time of the year.