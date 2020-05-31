Cleaning intensive care. 28-04-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Shares:

The regional health ministry reports there having been no new coronavirus-related fatality over the past 24 hours. The figures for Sunday indicate four new cases, taking the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 2,080. The number of deaths remains 224.

A further ten people have been given the health all-clear over the past 24 hours. The number of people who have recovered is now 1,692. The recovery rate is 81.3%.

There are 164 active cases in the Balearics. Eighty patients are in hospital; twenty of these patients are in intensive care.