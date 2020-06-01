Cala de Benirràs, Ibiza. archive photo. 31-05-2020 Arguiñe Escandón

A huge crowd gathered at Cala de Benirràs in Ibiza on Sunday to take part in the weekly drumming ritual as the sun went down behind a big rock known locally as ‘God’s finger’.

But critics have blasted the crowd for violating the social distancing rules and the Phase 2 ban on crowds of more than 15 people.

A video uploaded to social media shows very little distance between those who attended, which is a direct breach of the coronavirus regulations.