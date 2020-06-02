Colònia de Sant Jordi, Majorca. archive photo. 01-06-2020 Ultima Hora

Palma is 27 degrees today with hazy sunshine, a southerly wind and a low of 15.

It’s mostly sunny in Calvia with a top temperature of 26 degrees, a light breeze and a low of 15.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 27 degrees with a southeasterly wind and a low of 14.

Muro is mostly sunny with a warm southerly breeze, and a high of 30 degrees dropping 15 overnight. Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.

It’s 29 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Soller with a light northerly wind and a low of 14.