Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 27 degrees today with hazy sunshine, a southerly wind and a low of 15.
It’s mostly sunny in Calvia with a top temperature of 26 degrees, a light breeze and a low of 15.
The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 27 degrees with a southeasterly wind and a low of 14.
Muro is mostly sunny with a warm southerly breeze, and a high of 30 degrees dropping 15 overnight. Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.
It’s 29 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Soller with a light northerly wind and a low of 14.
