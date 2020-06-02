Joan Suau, president of the Puerto Pollensa fishermen's brotherhood. 02-06-2020

Shares:

On Wednesday from 16.30, Puerto Pollensa's fishermen will start selling fish direct to the public. The president of the local fishermen's brotherhood, Joan Suau, says that this direct sales point will initially be open from 16.30 to 18.30 from Wednesday to Friday. "If this goes well, we may open for one more day next week."

The fishermen in Puerto Pollensa have never previously had a direct sales point, unlike larger brotherhoods in Puerto Alcudia, Can Picafort and Colonia Sant Pere. A motivation for opening one now has been that the fishermen have only been working alternate days for most of the period of the state of alarm in order not to overload La Lonja in Palma, where demand has in any event fallen. Daily fishing only restarted in de-escalation Phase 1.

The health ministry has given the fishermen its authorisation, and the sales operation will require there being social distancing and the wearing of masks. Card payments won't be accepted (there aren't the means to process card payments) and notes of 100 euros or more also won't be accepted because of limitations with having change available.

The fishermen are confident that this new operation will boost sales. The lobster season was due to have started in early April, but it has been only going for the past two weeks because of hotels and restaurants being closed.