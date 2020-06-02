Shares:

On Tuesday the highest recorded temperature was in Sa Pobla with 28.9ºC.

Maximum Temperatures

Sa Pobla.................................. 28.9 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 28.6 degrees Centigrade

Sineu........................................ 28.5 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem ............................... 28.5 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 28.3 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella ................ 8.9 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 11.5 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 12.1 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 12.4 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 13.0 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 26 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 23 (km/h)

Sa Pobla........................................................... 22 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 21 (km/h)

Binissalem........................................................ 19 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sa Pobla........................................................... 34 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 33 (km/h)

Santa Maria del Camí...................................... 31 (km/h)

Palma, university.............................................. 30 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)