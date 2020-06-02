Fire in Calle Pablo Iglesias, Palma. 02-06-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

It’s been a busy day for firefighters in Palma.

The facade of a building was scorched after a fire broke out in some containers in the city.

A worker suffered smoke inhalation during a fire in the kitchen of a shop, and another fire was reported on the terrace of Palma house on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon an awning caught fire in Calle Pablo Iglesias, near the Conservatory of Music and smoke could be seen billowing out of the building from all over Palma.

Palma Fire Brigade was deployed to the scene and they hosed the blaze into submission very quickly.

No-one was seriously injured in any of the fires.