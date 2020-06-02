German man seriously injured in fall. 02-06-2020 A. Sepúlveda

A German man in his 30’s is in serious condition in hospital after falling from an apartment building.

Several neighbours called the Emergency Services at around 1515 on Tuesday to report the incident.

National Police Officers, Palma Local Police and several SAMU-061 Medical Ambulances were deployed to the scene to try to help the victim who fell from the 4th floor of a building on Carrer del Llaüt in Playa de Palma.

Healthcare Professionals managed to stabilise the patient before transferring him to Son Espases Hospital. The victim has not been named.

Investigation

Homicide Detectives say the man has shared a house with other people for several months and after a discussion with them he reportedly decided to end his life.

Psychologists are available 24 hours a day to help anyone who’s feeling suicidal.

The telephone numbers for the Balearic Hope are 717 003 717 and 971 46 11 12 and they’re active 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.