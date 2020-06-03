Environment
Cala Santanyi water turning green again
With temperatures having risen, the water in Cala Santanyi is being turned green by seaweed. A familiar issue, Santanyi town hall each year instals a regeneration pump to circulate the water and mitigate the effects of the algae. However, the town hall is still waiting for authorisation from the Costas Authority to do this. The procedure has to be renewed each year, as the pump is removed in winter.
Approval has yet to be received from the Costas, the request having been sent in February. In the meantime, it would seem that the Costas asked for a report regarding compliance with the pumping from the Harbourmaster. It is now understood that the town hall will receive permission within the coming fortnight.
A 2016 temperature study concluded that it was the seaweed which caused the water to turn green. Nevertheless, there is a view that the green colour has to do with hotels in the area. This summer, and with hotel activity totally paralysed, the study's conclusion will be verified.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.