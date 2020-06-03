Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Wednesday Pollensa had the highest temperature with 30.4ºC.
Temperaturas máximas de hoy en #Baleares (ºC):— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 3, 2020
Ciutadella 26
Aerop. Menorca 26
Pollença 30
Muro 30
Sa Pobla 30
Col St Pere 30
Sineu 28
Sta. Maria 28
Porreres 28
Manacor 28
Calvià 27
Lluc 27
Palma UIB 26
Portocolom 25
St. Joan de Labritja 28
Formentera 26https://t.co/jatmxFwobJ pic.twitter.com/4OOSmKuX5p
Maximum Temperatures
Pollensa................................... 30.4 degrees Centigrade
Muro, S’Albufera...................... 30.2 degrees Centigrade
Arta-Colonia de Sant Pere....... 29.7 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa, port........................... 29.5 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 29.4 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella............... 10.0 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 11.5 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 12.9 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 13.1 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella................. 13.5 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Capdepera....................................................... 35 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 31 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 31 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 27 (km/h)
Binissalem........................................................ 26 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 47 (km/h)
Capdepera....................................................... 47 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 46 (km/h)
Pollensa........................................................... 46 (km/h)
Sa Pobla.......................................................... 39 (km/h)
