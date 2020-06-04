Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 29 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers, strong northerly winds and a low of 18.
It’s a blustery day in Andratx with some sunshine and some rain, a high of 25 and a low of 15 degrees.
Santanyi is cloudy, wet and very windy with a top temperature of 28 degrees dropping to 17 overnight.
Morning showers in Capdepera will disappear by lunchtime but it’s mostly cloudy today with sunny spells, a 30 kilometre an hour northerly wind and the high of 26 degrees will fall to 18 after dark.
There’s black clouds, strong winds and intermittent showers in Deya with a high of 23 and a low of 15 degrees. Here's how the weather is looking from our webcam a little further up the coast in Puerto Soller.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.