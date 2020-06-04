Palma, Majorca. archive photo 03-06-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is 29 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers, strong northerly winds and a low of 18.

It’s a blustery day in Andratx with some sunshine and some rain, a high of 25 and a low of 15 degrees.

Santanyi is cloudy, wet and very windy with a top temperature of 28 degrees dropping to 17 overnight.

Morning showers in Capdepera will disappear by lunchtime but it’s mostly cloudy today with sunny spells, a 30 kilometre an hour northerly wind and the high of 26 degrees will fall to 18 after dark.

There’s black clouds, strong winds and intermittent showers in Deya with a high of 23 and a low of 15 degrees. Here's how the weather is looking from our webcam a little further up the coast in Puerto Soller.