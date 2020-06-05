Travel
Inter-island travel will be permitted from Monday
The Balearics enter into Phase 3 of the State of Emergency on Monday which means that Balearic residents will be able to fly between the islands.
“This is the first real step towards recovering normality” the Balearic Minister for Transport Marc Pons said this afternoon.
Pons added that the same applies for maritime traffic and flight and ferry services will be gradually increased over the course of next week depending on demand.
