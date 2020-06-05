Temperatures in the Balearic Islands. 05-06-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Shares:

On Friday it was very windy and we had gusts up to 81 km/h in Bunyola. It did rain but mostly in Minorca.

Maximum Temperatures

Formentera.............................. 28.4 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................... 27.9 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza......................................... 27.0 degrees Centigrade

Muro, S’Albufera....................... 26.6 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza, airport............................. 26.5 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

La Mola, Mahon....................... 10.0 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 10.4 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Son Torrella............... 11.9 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana........... 12.6 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 12.8 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 52 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 37 (km/h)

Capdepera...................................................... 36 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................. 35 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon............................................... 34 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 81 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................. 58 (km/h)

Calvia, Es Capdella.......................................... 51 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 50 (km/h)

Sa Pobla....................................................... 49 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Es Mercadal........................................................... 18.6

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana.......................................... 12.0

Ciutadella................................................................ 6.2

Minorca, airport....................................................... 1.7 Banyalbufar............................................................ 0.2