Today's temperatures

Temperatures in the Balearic Islands.

05-06-2020Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Friday it was very windy and we had gusts up to 81 km/h in Bunyola. It did rain but mostly in Minorca.

Maximum Temperatures
Formentera.............................. 28.4 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom............................... 27.9 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza......................................... 27.0 degrees Centigrade
Muro, S’Albufera....................... 26.6 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza, airport............................. 26.5 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures
La Mola, Mahon....................... 10.0 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 10.4 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Son Torrella............... 11.9 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana........... 12.6 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 12.8 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 52 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 37 (km/h)
Capdepera...................................................... 36 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................. 35 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 34 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 81 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................. 58 (km/h)
Calvia, Es Capdella.......................................... 51 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 50 (km/h)
Sa Pobla....................................................... 49 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)
Es Mercadal........................................................... 18.6
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana.......................................... 12.0
Ciutadella................................................................ 6.2
Minorca, airport....................................................... 1.7 Banyalbufar............................................................ 0.2

