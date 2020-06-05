Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Friday it was very windy and we had gusts up to 81 km/h in Bunyola. It did rain but mostly in Minorca.
Maximum Temperatures
Formentera.............................. 28.4 degrees Centigrade
Portocolom............................... 27.9 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza......................................... 27.0 degrees Centigrade
Muro, S’Albufera....................... 26.6 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza, airport............................. 26.5 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
La Mola, Mahon....................... 10.0 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 10.4 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Son Torrella............... 11.9 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana........... 12.6 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 12.8 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 52 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 37 (km/h)
Capdepera...................................................... 36 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................. 35 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 34 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 81 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................. 58 (km/h)
Calvia, Es Capdella.......................................... 51 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 50 (km/h)
Sa Pobla....................................................... 49 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Es Mercadal........................................................... 18.6
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana.......................................... 12.0
Ciutadella................................................................ 6.2
Minorca, airport....................................................... 1.7 Banyalbufar............................................................ 0.2
