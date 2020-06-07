Friday's demonstration by representatives of the nightlife sector. 05-06-2020 Jaume Morey

The Balearic government will not allow discos, clubs and nightlife bars to open in de-escalation Phase 3, which starts on Monday. The national ministry of health has stated that these can open in Phase 3 with 30% capacity and dance space to be used for tables.

In Phase 3, as Prime Minister Sánchez has explained, regional governments can make their own decisions regarding most aspects of de-escalation. Not permitting clubs to open is one such decision, which this has now been published in the Official Bulletin of the Balearics

On Friday, representatives of the nightlife sector demonstrated outside the offices of the national government delegation, aware of President Armengol's request that clubs remain closed in Phase 3. The president of the Abone association of nighttime entertainment, Jesús Sánchez, said that the nightlife sector was "ready to restart activity on June 8 with all the health and safety requirements".

Armengol said on Sunday that "we are not in a position to allow nightlife, it is not a priority". Many of the coronavirus outbreaks in other countries have been linked to nightlife premises, where maintaining social distance is difficult.

The minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, Iago Negueruela, will be meeting nightlife sector representatives in the coming days.