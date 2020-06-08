News
Out on the Water
Rafa's luxury catamaran heads out to sea.
Rafa’s new catamaran is pristine inside and out after a deep clean by a team of workers wearing gloves and masks and his wife, Mery checked all the furniture and mats as they arrived onboard and made sure that all the rubbish was properly cleared away.
The dark blue beauty has caused a commotion in the harbour since it arrived on Friday and even the police stopped to take a look.
“It's beautiful. What has it cost, five million euros?” asked one Officer.
Couples and families with children took photos and selfies and watched in awe as the moorings were dropped and the catamaran took it’s first trip out to sea and was last seen heading for Canyamel.
