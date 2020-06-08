Cargo ship sinking in Palma harbour. 08-06-2020 Ultima Hora

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE:

A cargo ship is on the verge of sinking in Palma harbour.

The electrical system of the boat that regulates the levelling compartments has reportedly been blocked causing an imbalance.

The vessel was being held up with ropes, but they were strained to the maximum so a specialist ship from the Port Authority has been brought in to try to prop it up.

A Palma Port Interior Emergency Plan has been activated and Emergency Services Personnel have been deployed to the scene, but fortunately there are no injuries and there’s been no marine pollution.

There are 5 luxury yachts onboard the cargo ship.