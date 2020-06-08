Layo Guerrero Cañadas. 05-06-2020 R.S.

Shares:

The body of a diver who disappeared last week has been recovered near Portals Vells in Calvia.

Layo Guerrero Cañadas was at the beach with his wife and son last Wednesday when he decided to go snorkelling in local caves with a mask and tube.

His wife raised the alarm a few hours later when he hadn’t returned.

The GPS watch Layo was wearing showed his location as between the caves of Portals Vells and Cala Gigueras but despite a massive search and rescue operation there was no sign of the 37 year old.

The Special Group of Underwater Activities or GEAS found his body floating on the surface of the sea at around 1600 on Monday and have transferred his remains to the Palmanova Nautical Club.