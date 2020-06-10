Spanish man jailed for drug possession. 09-06-2020 A. Sepúlveda

A 23-year-old Spanish man has been jailed for three years for drug possession and ordered to pay a fine of 10,677 euros.

The court heard that around noon on August 15, 2017, the suspect took the Baleària Ferry from Ciutadella to Alcudia.

Officers from the Mobile Brigade of the National Police who were convinced he was carrying drugs, approached him when the ship docked.

But when the suspect saw the Police he jumped into the sea and started breaking open plastic bags full of pills, which dissolved in the water.

He was rescued and arrested and when Police searched his Audi Q5 car they found 400 MDMA pills and 15,460 euros in cash.

On Tuesday, the defendant pleaded guilty via video-conference and was jailed.