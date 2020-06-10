Coronavirus posters at Palma Airport. 08-06-2020 M. À. Cañellas

Shares:

Preparations are underway at Palma Airport to make sure all the necessary coronavirus protocols are in place before thousands of German tourists arrive on Monday, June 15 to take part in the Government’s two week Tourist Pilot Plan.

Posters have been put up, social distancing floor markers are in place and AENA is double checking all health and safety measures at Son Sant Joan Airport comply with the regulations. Healthcare Professionals will take the temperature of passengers when they arrive in Palma.

The Balearic Government announced on Tuesday that the 10,900 German tourists, including those who have second homes in the Balearics Islands, will have to undergo a series of checks on the plane and again when they arrive at Palma Airport.

The Prime Minister of the Government, Francina Armengol says tourists will not be subjected to a PCR test.

In the event that a tourist presents suspicious symptoms after filling out the health questionnaire, a temperature check will be performed and if necessary a Covid-19 test will be carried out. If the test is positive, the tourist, and any relatives, will be isolated at one of the hotels taking part in the Pilot Scheme.

Activity at Son Sant Joan has increased since Inter-Island flights were authorised when Phase 3 began June 8, but it will be much busier next week when the German tourists arrive.