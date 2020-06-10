Weather in the Balearic Islands today. 10-05-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Wednesday temperatures slightly higher than yesterday and there was rainfall registered in Minorca and the north of Majorca (Arta).

Maximum Temperatures

Pollensa, port........................... 26.8 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 25.5 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor.................................. 25.2 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza......................................... 25.1 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 25.1 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................ 6.3 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................. 8.6 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola......... 9.9 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 10.0 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university.......................10.5 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 32 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 28 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 28 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 26 (km/h)

Binissalem........................................................ 24 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 54 (km/h)

Son Servera..................................................... 45 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 41 (km/h)

Manacor............................................................ 39 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................... 37 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Es Mercadal.............................................................. 15.2

La Mola, Mahon........................................................ 11.2

Arta-Colonia de Sant Pere....................................... 11.2

Arta......................................................................... 6.0

Palma, university........................................................ 4.2