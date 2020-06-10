Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Wednesday temperatures slightly higher than yesterday and there was rainfall registered in Minorca and the north of Majorca (Arta).
Temperaturas máximas de hoy en #Baleares (ºC):— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 10, 2020
Cala Galdana 25
Aerop. Menorca 24
Port de Pollença 27
Sa Pobla 25
Porreres 25
Campos 25
Capdepera 24
Muro 24
Portocolom 24
Palma Portopí 24
Calvià 24
Lluc 20
Son Torrella 18
Eivissa 26
Formentera 26https://t.co/jatmxFwobJ pic.twitter.com/WiukWghQa3
Maximum Temperatures
Pollensa, port........................... 26.8 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 25.5 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 25.2 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza......................................... 25.1 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 25.1 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................ 6.3 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................. 8.6 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola......... 9.9 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 10.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university.......................10.5 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 32 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 28 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 28 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 26 (km/h)
Binissalem........................................................ 24 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 54 (km/h)
Son Servera..................................................... 45 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 41 (km/h)
Manacor............................................................ 39 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................... 37 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Es Mercadal.............................................................. 15.2
La Mola, Mahon........................................................ 11.2
Arta-Colonia de Sant Pere....................................... 11.2
Arta......................................................................... 6.0
Palma, university........................................................ 4.2
