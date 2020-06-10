Weather in the Balearic Islands

Weather in the Balearic Islands today.

10-05-2020Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Wednesday temperatures slightly higher than yesterday and there was rainfall registered in Minorca and the north of Majorca (Arta).

Maximum Temperatures
Pollensa, port........................... 26.8 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 25.5 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 25.2 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza......................................... 25.1 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 25.1 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................ 6.3 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................. 8.6 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola......... 9.9 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 10.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university.......................10.5 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 32 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 28 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 28 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 26 (km/h)
Binissalem........................................................ 24 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 54 (km/h)
Son Servera..................................................... 45 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 41 (km/h)
Manacor............................................................ 39 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................... 37 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)
Es Mercadal.............................................................. 15.2
La Mola, Mahon........................................................ 11.2
Arta-Colonia de Sant Pere....................................... 11.2
Arta......................................................................... 6.0
Palma, university........................................................ 4.2

