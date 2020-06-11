Terraces have been able to expand into parking areas. 20-05-2020 Jaume Morey

The restaurant association that comes under the Pimem small to medium-sized businesses federation wants the increases in terrace spaces to remain well beyond the end of the state of alarm. During a meeting with the town hall on Wednesday, this request was made, the association's president, Eugenia Cusí, saying that increasing terrace space has given "a great boost" to bars and restaurants. "It is aiding recovery, but it is going to be needed for much longer."

At the meeting with Mayor Hila and Alberto Jarabo, councillor for internal government, it was confirmed that the town hall envisages the increased spaces applying for as long as there have to be social distancing measures.

Also discussed were exemptions from Emaya charges, the public way bylaw, training, and discount vouchers for consumers. The town hall, Cusí explained after the meeting, is not at present considering any exemptions for the municipal services agency's charges (waste collection, for example). Businesses, she noted, are having to pay for services that they haven't used. There is a possibility, though, that payments could be postponed for a year.

The working party that monitors the public way bylaw hasn't met since the state of alarm was declared, but Pimem believe that it is "more necessary than ever" for it to convene as it offers a good opportunity for "social and political dialogue".

With many employees being subject to ERTE layoffs, the association made the case for these employees being able to access sector-specific training through the town hall's PalmaActiva business and employment agency. "It is necessary that our employees continue to develop and have continuous training." On the discount vouchers' scheme, this is still in the development phase.