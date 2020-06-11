More Cinemas will reopen from June 24. 10-06-2020 Jaume Morey

Cinemas were allowed to open when the Balearic Islands progressed to Phase 2 of the de-escalation program, but most decided to stay closed because capacity was restricted to just 30%.

Now that all of the Balearic Islands are in Phase 3 and capacity has been increased to 50%, cinemas are getting ready to screen a batch of new movie releases for customers.

The Aficine, Cinesa and Artesiete Group have confirmed they are opening between June 24 and July 8, which is when the movie premieres are scheduled to start up again.

Grupo Aficine says theatres such as Ocimax, Augusta, Rívoli, Manacor Cinema and some others will reopen on Wednesday June 24.

The Cinesa Rooms in the Mallorca Fashion Outlet, which is also known as Festival Park, is planning to open its doors that week too and Artesiete at FAN Mallorca has confirmed it will open on July 8.

All of the cinemas say making sure health and safety protocols are in place before they open is a priority.

"It is a closed space and everything has to be 100% controlled,” said an Artesiete spokesperson.

Only a dozen or so cinemas have reopened throughout Spain, but now that movie premiere dates are being confirmed, many more will be keen to get back in business.

Universal Pictures said on Wednesday that its first release of the summer on June 26, will be the comedy, ‘Personal Assistant’ which is also known as ‘The High Note’. It stars Dakota Johnson as a Personal Assistant who’s trying to make it as a Music Producer.

Next up is the Blumhouse Horror Film, ’The Hunt’ on July 31, starring Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank. A bunch of ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport, but their master plan is derailed when the tables are turned.

August 26 is the release date for the Spanish film, ‘Hasta el Cielo’ starring Miguel Herrán, who won the Best New Actor Goya in 2016.

The thriller, ’Let Him Go’ starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane as a husband and wife who go in search of their grandson after their son dies, premieres on September 11.

And a remake of the 1992 film, ‘Candyman’ hits cinemas on September 25. It’s one of the most chilling urban legends of all time and is directed by Nia DaCosta.