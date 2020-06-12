Charities
Caritas helped over 8,700 people in Majorca last year
In 2019, the church charity Caritas helped 8,787 people in Majorca and disbursed 3.3 million euros.
The 2019 report, which was released on Thursday, shows that 59% of aid applicants were women and that there was a seven per cent decrease in the number of Spanish people to 31%. There was an increase of more than six per cent (to 64.5%) in the number of people from non-EU countries; just over half of these people were from Latin America and the Caribbean. Slightly more than 40% were experiencing "an irregular administrative situation".
Of the total, 45.4% were families with children or single parents, while 33.2% were single or living together without having a relationship. Seventy-two per cent were of active employment age, and out of these, 61.6% were unemployed; 7.4% had a contract and were registered with social security, while three per cent had no contract and were not registered. Almost eighteen per cent were illiterate, and 37.6% had no more than primary education.
The lack of income meant that 13% of financial aid was for basic food necessities, with 70% having gone on housing aid (this was up 13% from 2018). Nine per cent of aid went towards providing children's educational material and textbooks.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.