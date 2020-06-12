Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Friday temperatures continued to increase but it will be the wind that determines where it will be warmer the next few days.
Las 🌡️temperaturas de los próximos días serán en general similares a las de hoy y será el viento el que determine en que zona se alcanzarán las temperaturas más altas de cada día.— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 12, 2020
Viernes: ~ 30 ºC en el nordeste
Sábado: ~ 30 ºC en el este
Domingo : 29 ºC en el interior pic.twitter.com/roLuW3XYZR
Maximum Temperatures
Pollensa, port........................... 29.0 degrees Centigrade
Capdepera............................... 28.7 degrees Centigrade
Son Servera............................. 28.3 degrees Centigrade
Arta-Colonia de Sant Pere....... 28.0 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 27.9 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella............... 10.3 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 12.4 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 15.9 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 16.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university.......................16.3 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 53 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 41 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 40 (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 36 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 36 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 62 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 61 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 57 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 54 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 54 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......................................... 0.1
