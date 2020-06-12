Today's temperatures in the Balearics. 12-06-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Friday temperatures continued to increase but it will be the wind that determines where it will be warmer the next few days.

Las 🌡️temperaturas de los próximos días serán en general similares a las de hoy y será el viento el que determine en que zona se alcanzarán las temperaturas más altas de cada día.



Viernes: ~ 30 ºC en el nordeste

Sábado: ~ 30 ºC en el este

Domingo : 29 ºC en el interior pic.twitter.com/roLuW3XYZR — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 12, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Pollensa, port........................... 29.0 degrees Centigrade

Capdepera............................... 28.7 degrees Centigrade

Son Servera............................. 28.3 degrees Centigrade

Arta-Colonia de Sant Pere....... 28.0 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 27.9 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella............... 10.3 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 12.4 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 15.9 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 16.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university.......................16.3 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon............................................... 53 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 41 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 40 (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 36 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 36 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 62 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 61 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 57 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 54 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 54 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.......................................... 0.1