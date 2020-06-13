sa Dragonera, Majorca. 19-04-2007 Ultima Hora

Shares:

Palma is 28 degrees with northerly winds, lots of sunshine and a low of 17.

It’s sunny but blustery in Andratx with a top temperature of 25 degrees falling to 16 overnight.

Santanyi is 27 and sunny with moderate winds and a low of 16 degrees.

The sun’s out in Capdepera but it’s very windy today with a high of 25 and a low of 18 degrees. Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam in Port Cala Rajada.

It’s 24 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Deya with a strong southerly breeze and a low of 15.