More beaches shut during San Joan Revetla
Beaches in Calvia will be closed on June 23, the night of the Sant Joan Revetla from 2000 until 0800, according to Calvia City Council.
The Council has issued a statement confirming the decision, saying the measure is being taken “to avoid crowds on the beaches" during that night’s celebrations.
Thousands of people usually party on the beaches for the Sant Joan Revetla, but there are fears that allowing large numbers of people to meet up in one place could spark a new outbreak of coronavirus.
On Wednesday Palma City Council announced that all of the city’s beaches will be closed on June 23 for the same reasons.
