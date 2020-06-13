Lockdown
Play time!
The Balearic government gave local children a weekend gift announcing that play parks across the islands would reopen this morning.
The government ordered that parks be closed in the first weekend of lockdown. A Balearic government spokesman said that life was slowly starting to return to normal but with the necessary health and safety guidelines in places.
