Camp Redó has had the highest number of cases. 19-12-2006 Pere Bota

The Camp Redó health area in Palma has recorded the most positive cases of coronavirus in the Balearics. There have been 147. In Palma and the metropolitan area, there are eighteen health areas. In total, these have recorded 963 cases, 45% of all the 2,152 in the Balearics.

Based solely on the number of cases, it isn't possible to confirm that Camp Redó has had the highest infection rate, as this would need to take account of the number of people with health cards who are registered at the Camp Redó health centre. But it contributes to giving Palma the highest number of cases in the Balearics; an unsurprising fact because of the size and density of population. The health area in Palma with the second highest number of cases has been Pere Garau. Son Gotleu, where eleven members of a family recently all tested positive, is twelfth on the list.

Away from Palma, the Palmanova-Na Burguesa health area of Calvia has had the highest number - 102. In Inca there have been 62. The health areas with the fewest numbers of cases have been Pollensa and Santanyi. In Andratx and Capdepera there have been only ten cases. This is also the number for Porto Cristo, which is treated as a separate health area within Manacor.

At around twenty cases have been Alcudia, Es Pla-Sineu, Felanitx, Llevant (which corresponds to Son Servera), Llucmajor-Migjorn, Marines Muro and Xaloc Campos.