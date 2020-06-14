Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus figures on Sunday
The Balearic public health department has reported two new positive cases of coronavirus, one of whom is a patient in Formentera with mild symptoms.
The Sunday figures indicate that there have been 2,259 positive cases in all. For the purposes of national ministry of health data, 105 people who had positive serological tests prior to 11 May are subtracted from this number, therefore giving 2,154. However, the higher number is still being most commonly cited, and on this basis the recovery rate stands at 80.7%. The number of patients who have recovered is 1,823.
The number of deaths remains 227, while the number of active cases is 209.
