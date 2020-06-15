Arta, Majorca. archive photo. 15-06-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is 27 degrees today with lots of sunshine but it will cloud over this evening and the temperature will drop to 16. Here’s how the weather’s looking from our webcam in Can Pastilla.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Andratx with a high of 26 degrees and a low of 15.

The sun’s out in Llucmajor with a top temperature of 27 degrees, a light wing and a low of 15.

Pollensa is 27 and sunny with a soft breeze and a low of 15 degrees.

And it’s a gorgeous day in Soller with plenty of sunshine and a high of 28 degrees dropping to 15 overnight.