Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 27 degrees today with lots of sunshine but it will cloud over this evening and the temperature will drop to 16. Here’s how the weather’s looking from our webcam in Can Pastilla.
It’s a lovely sunny day in Andratx with a high of 26 degrees and a low of 15.
The sun’s out in Llucmajor with a top temperature of 27 degrees, a light wing and a low of 15.
Pollensa is 27 and sunny with a soft breeze and a low of 15 degrees.
And it’s a gorgeous day in Soller with plenty of sunshine and a high of 28 degrees dropping to 15 overnight.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.