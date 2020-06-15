Beaches
Minorca beach control based on information campaign
The control of capacity on Minorca's beaches is to follow a similar model to that adopted in Formentera. It will be based on an information campaign highlighting the need for social distancing and limiting numbers that will include the use of posters, messages on institutional websites and announcements in the general media and social media. This is essentially a campaign of awareness-raising.
The Council of Minorca and town halls have opted for this approach rather than one using technological systems. This is on cost grounds and also because it is not being anticipated that there will be large numbers of people on beaches. With fewer tourists, the view is that there shouldn't be problems with ensuring social distancing. If it does however prove to be the case that tourist numbers are much greater than is currently being forecast, it will be up to town halls to adopt alternative control methods.
