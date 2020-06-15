Tourists arriving to Palma airport. 15-06-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

The British embassy in Spain confirmed on Monday that British citizens will be allowed to travel to the Iberian country when it opens its borders next Sunday, but still advised against any non-essential international travel due to the coronavirus.

You may have seen the announcement this weekend that 🇪🇸 will open its borders with some countries from 21 June. The Spanish government has confirmed to us that the 🇬🇧 is included within the group of countries to whom these border relaxations will apply. — BritslivinginSpain (@BritsliveSpain) June 15, 2020

Spain will reopen its borders to most European visitors from June 21, 10 days earlier than previously planned, a Spanish Foreign Ministry source told Reuters on Sunday.

"The Spanish government has confirmed to us that the UK is included within the group of countries to whom these border relaxations will apply," the embassy said via a Twitter account it uses to inform British citizens in Spain, @BritsliveSpain.

✈️The 🇬🇧 government continues to advise British nationals against all but essential international travel. This advice is kept under constant review. See our travel advice at : https://t.co/gdiDfSzZ2p — BritslivinginSpain (@BritsliveSpain) June 15, 2020

Nevertheless, it added that the government still advises against all but essential international travel.

