A passenger wearing a face mask arrives at the check-in counters at Gatwick Airport. 16-06-2020 PETER CZIBORRA

The British government has updated its travel advisory notice for Spain this evening. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office now states on its website:

"Re-opening of borders

The State of Emergency (“Estado de Alarma”) declared on 14 March, will end on June 21. From this date, Spain will re-open its borders to European Union and Schengen-area countries (with the exception of Portugal where the restrictions will continue to apply up until 1 July), and travellers from the UK. This means that British nationals will no longer need to present a residency certificate to enter Spain. The Spanish Government has said that it is possible that UK travellers will still need to quarantine on arrival in Spain, but that decision has not yet been taken.

Restrictions on travellers from outside the European Union and the Schengen free-travel area will be lifted from July 1 providing the countries they depart from have agreements with Spain.

Current entry rules

Until June 21, border restrictions remain in place and only Spanish citizens, those who are legally resident in Spain, frontier workers or those who can prove they need to enter Spain for essential reasons will be allowed to enter the country.

Only green residency certificates will be accepted as proof of residency in Spain and British travellers who are not resident and/or not in possession of this certificate should not attempt to enter the country. Padron certificates, utility bills and property deeds will not be accepted by Spanish authorities as proof of residency.

British travellers who are not resident in Spain or do not have a residency certificate with them should not travel to Gibraltar and then attempt to enter Spain via the land frontier.

Air, land and sea borders

Until June 21 when Spain re-opens its borders, only Spanish citizens or those who can prove residency in Spain by presenting a green residency certificate, are allowed to enter Spain through airports, ports or land borders. British travellers who are not resident or are not in possession of this certificate should not attempt to enter the country. Padron certificates, utility bills and property deeds will not be accepted by Spanish authorities as proof of residency.

The following categories of people are also exempt from border restrictions:

frontier workers

health workers

those who are transiting Spain to their country of residence in EU/Schengen area

those with a Schengen visa who are transiting Spain to their country of residence in EU/Schengen area

those who can prove that they need to enter Spain for essential reasons

These measures follow the restrictions on land borders which were introduced on Tuesday 17 March.

While inter-regional travel is not permitted, British travellers will continue to be allowed to leave Spain to return to their country of residence.

Land borders

The land borders remain open for those leaving Spain. British nationals can still drive through France to return to the UK, but you will need to complete an ‘attestation’ (declaration) specifying the reason for being outside.

If you’re planning to use this route, check the latest FCO travel advice for France ahead of your journey. In addition to the required ‘attestation’ you may also find this letter explaining the reason for your journey useful in both France and Spain, see Return to UK.

For information on travel via Gibraltar, see Return to UK.

Passport validity

Your passport should be valid for the proposed duration of your stay; you do not need any additional period of validity on your passport beyond this. This applies to the whole of Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands (Majorca, Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera).

The rules on travel will stay the same until 31 December 2020.

Regular entry requirements

Visas

If you hold a British Citizen passport, you don’t need a visa to enter Spain. If you’re planning a stay of longer than 3 months, see our Living in Spain guide and contact the Spanish Embassy if you have further questions.

The rules on travel will stay the same until 31 December 2020.

UK Emergency Travel Documents (ETDs)

UK ETDs are accepted for entry, airside transit and exit from Spain.