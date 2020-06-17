Tourism
UK-Spain Air Bridges
The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he wants to see unrestricted travel to Spain and France “as soon as we can”, but defended his Government's quarantine policy on arriving visitors.
“We don't want to re-import the disease just at the moment when we've really got it under control in this country, he said, “but we're certainly looking at air bridges and ways to ensure that people can safely go on holiday, eventually.”
Earlier, Spain said it was considering imposing its own quarantine on UK travellers when it reopens its borders next week, in response to Britain's move.
