Car engulfed in flames outside s'Arracó cemetery. 18-06-2020 Michel

Santa Ponça Firefighters were deployed to s’Arracó cemetery in Andratx on Thursday afternoon after a car caught fire.

At around 1700 the owner of the vehicle, who’s a resident of the area, was travelling from Sant Elm when he noticed a burning smell and felt his feet getting really hot so he parked his Volkswagen Polo in front of the town cemetery.

Santa Ponça firefighters, Civil Protection volunteers and the Andratx Local Police, directed traffic and kept people away from the burning car whilst firefighters doused the flames.

No-one was injured in the incident, but the car was seriously damaged and a crane was brought in to remove it from the area.