Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 29 degrees and sunny with cloudy intervals, a southerly breeze and a low of 15.
It’s a gorgeous day in Andratx with a high of 28 degrees, a light wind and a low of 17. Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam in the port.
It’s roasting in Llucmajor with tons of sunshine, a top temperature of 31 degrees, a mild wind and a low of 17.
Muro is hot and sunny too with a high of 29 dropping to 16 degrees overnight.
The sun's out in Valldemossa and it's 26 degrees with a southerly wind and a low of 16.
