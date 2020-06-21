Palma Bay & Bellver Castle. 20-06-2020 Humphrey Carter

Palma is 29 degrees and sunny with cloudy intervals, a southerly breeze and a low of 15.

It’s a gorgeous day in Andratx with a high of 28 degrees, a light wind and a low of 17. Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam in the port.

It’s roasting in Llucmajor with tons of sunshine, a top temperature of 31 degrees, a mild wind and a low of 17.

Muro is hot and sunny too with a high of 29 dropping to 16 degrees overnight.

The sun's out in Valldemossa and it's 26 degrees with a southerly wind and a low of 16.