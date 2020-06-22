Bike lane and pedestrian area of the Paseo Marítimo to be widened. 20-03-2017 Ultima Hora

Palma City Council and the Balearic Port Authority have agreed to permanently remove one of the traffic lanes next to the sea on the Paseo Marítimo between Peraires Pier and Carrer de Monsignor Palmer.

As part of the remodelling project, which starts on June 29, the parking spaces closest to the sea will be removed to make room for a new wider bike lane which will finish at Peraires Pier and the rest of the space that's freed up will be for pedestrians.

Spain's State of Emergency ended on Sunday and from Monday the traffic restrictions that were introduced during the coronavirus lockdown have been lifted.