It was a scorcher in much of Majorca on Sunday with highs of 30 degrees in Palma and beaches were heaving by lunchtime.

There’s not a drop of rain in sight for the rest of this week and Aemet is predicting temperatures of 31 degrees in Palma on Wednesday and highs of 32 between mid-week and the weekend.

Expect warmer temperatures overnight too with lows of between 17 and 20 degrees, which is about normal for this time of year.

It will be a couple of degrees cooler in the north of the Island but plenty of sunshine is forecast there too this week.

On the first day of summer, most people were content to sunbathe on the beach and go for a dip in the sea when it got too hot.

Entry restrictions were in place at the smaller beaches and Cala Comtessa was closed once capacity was reached.