2 Covid-19 deaths in the Balearic Islands. 22-06-2020 EFE

The Health Ministry confirmed two more coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands on Monday taking the total to 226.

There are also 8 new infections, marking a slight rebound from the downward trend of the last few weeks.

The Balearic Epidemiology Service has reported a total of 2,292 infections, but the new accounting criteria of the Ministry of Health, excludes the 105 positive serologies prior to May 11, making 2,187.

1,918 of those cases were in Majorca, 92 in Minorca, 169 in Ibiza and 8 in Formentera.

One more person was discharged from hospital on Sunday, which means 1,908 people in the Balearic Islands have beaten the disease and according to the latest data there are now 158 active Covid-19 cases on the Islands.

365 Healthcare Professionals have contracted the virus since the pandemic began and 19 in Majorca are still active. There are also 34 Healthcare Professionals in Majorca and 49 in Ibiza under surveillance.

There are no new infections amongst Staff or Residents in Nursing Homes, so 11 Staff and 15 Residents are still positive for Covid-19, 89 patients have died and 244 Residents and 152 Healthcare Professionals have overcome the disease.