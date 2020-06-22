Leisure
Crystal clear in Magalluf
The sea-water off the beach in Magalluf has never been cleaner or more crystal clear, according to local residents who are heading to the beach in quite large numbers especially at the weekend.
Arribar a veure Magaluf amb aquest turquesa no entrava dins dels meus plans d'aborigen mallorquina. pic.twitter.com/pVHOnf6qP4— Neus Sánchez (@neusanch) June 21, 2020
At this time of the year Magalluf is usually packed….but not this year. Hotels are still closed. The business community is hoping that British tourists will arrive soon. The beach is certainly ready for them.
"There is no way at this time of the year, under normal circumstances, that the sea water would be so clear. Unfortunately, it is only being enjoyed my a small few," said one bar owner.
