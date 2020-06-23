Sant Joan celebrations in Palma. archive photo. 22-06-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Local Police and National Police Officers are being deployed to block access to the city’s beaches from 1900 on Tuesday until 1000 on Wednesday, June 24, according to Palma City Council.

The measure, which is designed to stop crowds gathering for Sant Joan celebrations and prevent the risk of spreading Covid-19, has been approved by the Mayor's office.

The closure will affect beaches in Cala Major, Can Pere Antoni, El Molinar, Ciudad Jardín, Cala Estancia, El Peñón, opposite Torre de Pablo and the entire length of Palma beach.

Other areas affected are, Carrer del Vicari Joaquim Fuster, the space next to the Cala Nova Yacht Club, the cove of Dique del Oeste, the coastal area in front of San Juan de Dios Hospital, Es Carnatge and Carrer del Clot d’en Bernadet.