King Felipe and Queen Letizia were in the Canaries on Tuesday. 23-06-2020 Efe

King Felipe and Queen Letizia will be in Majorca on Thursday. At the Iberostar Cristina Hotel in Playa de Palma, they will meet President Armengol; the national minister for tourism, Reyes Maroto; representatives from the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations, the CCOO and UGT unions and the Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza-Formentera hotel federations. The royal couple will also meet representatives from the Majorca and Minorca Economy Circles and from the EAPN social inclusion network.

There will be a walk along the promenade by Arenal beach, followed by a visit to the Riu Concordia Hotel, where the director will explain sanitary and contingency protocols for guaranteeing health security.

On Tuesday, the King and Queen visited the Canary Islands. They will be visiting other regions of Spain in order to hear about how the pandemic has affected these regions and measures now being adopted. The visits are intended to act as promotions for tourism.