Culture
Anger over Junípero Serra statue
The head of the statue of Junípero Serra in his hometown of Petra has been covered with a plastic bag.
The Consistory of Petra has expressed its "discomfort" over actions and statements surrounding Junípero Serra over the last few days and defended the missionary’s integrity and humanitarian work.
@PdmIllesBalears @psibpsoe @ppbalears @voxbaleares @MESperMallorca @MesperPetra Así a amanecido la estatua de Fry Juniper Serra en Petra, mucho han tardado estos barbaros de poca monta incitados por @SoniaVivasRive3 pic.twitter.com/4r630EooJ0— Rifoneronte (@rifoneronte) June 24, 2020
Petra Mayor, Salvador Femenías has called for sanity and a return to normal.
Earlier this week the statue of Junípero Serra in Plaza Sant Francesc in Palma was daubed with red paint and the word "racist."
Councillor Sonia Vivas has insisted that the Palma statue be removed, saying it was linked to racism and colonialism, and claimed the action was a sign of public unrest, following the Black Lives Matter protests which have led to the destruction of statues Junípero Serra in California.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.