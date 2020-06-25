Palma Bay, Majorca. 20-06-2020 Humphrey Carter

Palma is 35 degrees with wall-to-wall sunshine, a slight breeze and a low of 19. Here’s a peak at the weather from our webcam in Portixol.

It’s partly sunny partly cloudy in Andratx with a high of 31 degrees, a warm wind and a low of 20.

Santanyi is hot and sunny with a top temperature of 31 degrees, a 20 kilometre an hour easterly wind and a low of 19.

Alcudia is beautiful today, with lots of sunshine, a high of 30 dropping to 19 overnight and an easterly breeze.

It’s 35 degrees and scorching hot in Soller and the vintage train from Palma is up and running again, so why not spend the day on the beach at Puerto Soller, the temperature will drop to 19 after dark.