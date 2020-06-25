Trio, Juan José Pardo, Clarinet, Marga Navarro, Violin, Andreu Riera, Piano at Bellver Castle. 24-06-2020 Pere Bota

Music rang out from Bellver Castle on Wednesday night for the first time since the State of Emergency was declared in March.

The Balearic Symphony Orchestra stage regular concerts at this highly popular venue, which has such a unique atmosphere and is the perfect place for their first performance since the coronavirus lockdown began.

The evening was led by a trio, which consisted of Juan José Pardo on clarinet, Marga Navarro on violin and Andreu Riera on piano, who performed a varied repertoire.