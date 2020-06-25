Culture
Music rings out from Bellver Castle
Music rang out from Bellver Castle on Wednesday night for the first time since the State of Emergency was declared in March.
The Balearic Symphony Orchestra stage regular concerts at this highly popular venue, which has such a unique atmosphere and is the perfect place for their first performance since the coronavirus lockdown began.
The evening was led by a trio, which consisted of Juan José Pardo on clarinet, Marga Navarro on violin and Andreu Riera on piano, who performed a varied repertoire.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.