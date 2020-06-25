News
Famous Ibiza club bows to ruling
The world famous Ibiza club, Pacha has announced that it will not be opening its doors in 2020.
It's the first time in the club’s 52 year history that it won’t open, thanks to the Balearic Government’s ban on big clubs opening their doors this year.
"It is a painful and complicated decision that has been made following the guidelines of the Public Administration and the Balearic Government,” said Nick McCabe, CEO of the Group. "It is certainly not the best news for the island of Ibiza or for tourism, but Grupo Pacha will follow the recommendations and guidelines of the Administration in order to guarantee the safety and well-being of employees, suppliers and customers.”
McCabe also pointed out that the Lío y Destino Pacha Resort will open shortly “which allows us to continue with the illusion of offering a safe and stimulating leisure alternative in 2020."
